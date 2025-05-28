JAKARTA, May 28 — Muslims in Indonesia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 6, according to the Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar.

He made the announcement after chairing a rukyatul hilal (moon sighting) meeting to determine 1 Zulhijjah 1446H and Hari Raya Aidiladha at the ministry on Tuesday night.

“Based on the reports received, it has been agreed that 1 Zulhijjah will fall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and 10 Zulhijjah or Aidiladha will be on Friday, June 6, 2025,” he said in a statement.

With this announcement, Indonesia will celebrate Aidiladha a day earlier than its neighbouring countries Malaysia and Singapore. — Bernama