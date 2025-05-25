SYDNEY, May 25 — Two men have been hospitalised with critical injuries following a shooting in a public place in western Sydney, Xinhua reported.

Police in Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Sunday evening that emergency services were called to reports of a shooting on a street in Parramatta, about 20 kilometres west of central Sydney, at about 5:10 pm local time on Sunday.

Police said that officers arrived and located two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds, in a car along with two other men who were uninjured.

Both injured men were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Local police have set up a crime scene for investigation. — Bernama-Xinhua