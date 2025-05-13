LOS ANGELES, May 13 — A delivery driver dropped off more than an Amazon package on her weekend route when she stopped to relieve herself outside two different houses.

Security camera footage captured the courier, wearing an Amazon vest, climbing the steps of a home in Los Angeles with a parcel in hand.

When she walked away from the front porch — pulling up her shorts — a human poop was left on the bottom step.

Homeowner Tamara Bedoy told broadcaster KTLA her husband was confronted with the mess when he went to get her a Mothers’ Day coffee and to pick up the gift that had been delivered.

“He went downstairs and was greeted by not only one package, but a second inappropriate, disgusting package, which was essentially human feces and what looked to be urination,” Bedoy said.

“I was really disgusted. It was a horrible experience.”

Barely half an hour later, the same driver was seen on another home’s security camera dropping her pants and urinating close to the package she had just delivered.

A spokesman for Amazon told AFP that the driver, who was an independent contractor, was no longer delivering for the company.

“We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behaviour of this delivery driver and apologise to the customers involved,” Richard Rocha said. — AFP