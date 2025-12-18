NEW YORK, Dec 18 — A celebrated physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has died after being shot in his home, officials said, with police investigating the incident as a homicide.

Portuguese professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, taught nuclear science and engineering as well as physics at the elite Boston-area university, MIT said in a statement Tuesday announcing his death.

Prosecutors said that police had responded Monday night to Loureiro’s home in Brookline, Massachusetts, “after receiving a report of a man shot at his home.”

Loureiro was transported to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased the following morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” it said.

MIT called Loureiro, director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, a “lauded theoretical physicist and fusion scientist.”

He joined MIT’s faculty in 2016 and his research “addressed complex problems lurking at the centre of fusion vacuum chambers and at the edges of the universe,” the university said.

US ambassador to Portugal John Arrigo wrote on X that he extends his “deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nuno Loureiro.”

“We honour his life, his leadership in science, and his enduring contributions,” he added.

MIT professor Dennis Whyte, a previous director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, called Loureiro’s loss “immeasurable to our community...and around the entire fusion and plasma research world.”

Police in Rhode Island, who are investigating a weekend mass shooting at the campus of Brown University, said Tuesday that the two incidents were unrelated. — AFP