TOKYO, Dec 18 — Hundreds of people across Japan filed a suit against the central government today seeking damages on the basis that the country’s inaction on climate change is unconstitutional, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said.

“We just submitted our complaint and evidence to the court and our lawsuit has been officially accepted,” lawyer Akihiro Shima told AFP.

The landmark lawsuit criticises Japan’s “grossly inadequate” fight against the climate crisis, saying it jeopardises the health and livelihoods of the approximately 450 plaintiffs. — AFP