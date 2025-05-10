ISLAMABAD, May 10 — Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said no meeting of the National Command Authority, the top military and civil body overseeing the country’s nuclear arsenal, had been scheduled following a military operation against India that took place early today.

“No meeting has happened of the National Command Authority, nor is any such meeting scheduled,” he told ARY TV.

Pakistan’s military said earlier that the prime minister had called on the authority to meet.

Pakistan’s information minister did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Separately, Pakistan’s foreign minister told local TV that if India stops here then “we will consider to stop here”.

The comments came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging both sides to de-escalate and “re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation”. — Reuters