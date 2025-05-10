NEW DELHI, May 10 — The Indian army said today that Pakistan was continuing its “blatant escalation” with drone strikes and using other munitions along India’s western border, and its “enemy designs” would be thwarted.

Multiple “enemy armed drones” spotted over the holy city of Amritsar in India’s border state of Punjab were “instantly engaged and destroyed” by Indian air defence units, the army said in a post on X.

Pakistani officials had earlier said a military operation had been launched against India, and multiple bases in the country had been hit. — Reuters