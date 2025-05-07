WASHINGTON, May 7 — US President Donald Trump yesterday said Yemen's Houthis have agreed to halt their attacks on shipping and that Washington would in turn stop carrying out strikes on the Iran-backed rebels.

The Houthis began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel's military after a shock Hamas attack that year.

“The Houthis have announced... that they don’t want to fight anymore. They just don’t want to fight. And we will honour that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated,” Trump told reporters at an Oval Office meeting with Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney.

“They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that’s... the purpose of what we were doing,” the US president said, adding that the information came from a “very, very good source.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the deal as a “Massive WIN.”

“President Trump promised to restore the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, and he used great American strength to swiftly deliver on that promise,” Leavitt wrote in a post on X.

“The world is safer with President Trump in charge.”

Attacks by the Houthis have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal — a vital route that normally carries about 12 per cent of the world’s shipping traffic.

The United States began carrying out strikes against the Houthis in early 2024 under president Joe Biden, but Trump’s administration on March 15 launched a new wave of near-daily attacks.

The Pentagon said last week that US strikes had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March in an operation that has been dubbed “Rough Rider.”

In addition to the munitions, fuel and time spent on the latest round of the Yemen campaign, it has been costly in terms of lost equipment.

A US official said last week that seven MQ-9 Reaper drones — which cost around US$30 million apiece — had been lost in the Yemen area since March 15.

The Navy meanwhile said an F/A-18E, a fighter jet valued in 2021 at more than US$67 million, fell off a carrier into the Red Sea.

The Yemen attacks also played a role in an embarrassing scandal for the Trump administration, after a journalist was accidentally added to a private chat group of top-level officials discussing the strikes. — AFP