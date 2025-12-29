JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 29 — Johor police have confirmed that the riot using weapons outside a restaurant in the Mount Austin area here last Saturday was not linked to secret societies or illegal moneylending syndicates.

Johor police chief, CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad, said the incident stemmed from a personal dispute over a business loan.

He said the conflict arose when the victim’s friend allowed one of the suspects to use his bank account, into which RM100,000 was deposited through an online transaction.

“Unknown to the suspect, the victim’s friend withdrew the money in stages, which led to the suspect’s frustration and a demand for repayment,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

“A meeting was held to resolve the repayment issue, with the victim present. However, a misunderstanding led to the victim being attacked by a group of men, while the victim’s friend managed to escape,” he added.

So far, the police have arrested 13 individuals, aged between 20 and 47, including a Vietnamese woman who is the wife of one of the suspects.

“Preliminary urine tests showed that four of the suspects tested positive for ketamine.

“All 12 male suspects are under remand for seven days, from December 28 to January 3, while the female suspect is remanded for three days, until tomorrow,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm, Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons during a riot, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug consumption.

Ab Rahaman emphasised that the police will take strict action against anyone who threatens public safety and security in the state.

Yesterday, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief, ACP Raub Selamat, confirmed that 12 local men and a Vietnamese woman were involved in the riot, where the victims were attacked with metal chairs and meat cleavers, leaving one of them with injuries to the head, arm and calf, as well as scratches on the body. — Bernama