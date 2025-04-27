MARSEILLE, April 27 — French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou yesterday denounced the fatal stabbing of a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque as police hunted the killer, who filmed his victim as he lay dying.

The attacker stabbed the worshipper dozens of times then filmed him with a mobile phone while shouting insults at Islam in Friday’s attack in the village of La Grand-Combe in the Gard region of southern France.

“A worshipper was murdered yesterday,” wrote Bayrou in a message posted on X. “The Islamophobic atrocity was displayed in a video,” he added.

“We stand with the victim’s loved ones, with the believers who are so shocked. State resources are mobilised to ensure the killer is apprehended and punished,” wrote Bayrou.

Earlier yesterday, investigators said they were treating the killing as a possible Islamophobic crime.

The suspect was still at large on Saturday, regional prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini told AFP.

The footage taken by the killer showed him insulting “Allah”, the Arabic term for God, just after he carried out the attack.

The alleged perpetrator sent the video he had filmed with his phone, showing the victim writhing in agony, to another person, who then shared it on a social media platform before deleting it.

The killing itself was not shown on the images posted on social media but was filmed by security cameras inside the mosque. In his own footage the killer notices these cameras and is heard saying: “I am going to be arrested — that’s for sure.”

French gendarmes block the access to a road at La Grand-Combe, southern France, on April 25, 2025, after a muslim worshipper was stabbed to death at the local mosque. — AFP pic

‘Barbaric violence’

According to another source, who also asked not to be named, the suspected perpetrator, while not apprehended, has been identified as a French citizen of Bosnian origin who is not a Muslim.

“The individual is being actively sought. This is a matter that is being taken very seriously,” said the prosecutor Grini.

“All possibilities were being considered, including that of an act with an Islamophobic dimension,” he added.

He confirmed that the French anti-terror prosecutors’ office was considering whether to take over the case.

The victim and the attacker were alone inside the mosque at the time of the incident.

After initially praying alongside the man, the attacker then stabbed the victim up to 50 times before fleeing the scene.

The body of the victim was only discovered later in the morning when other worshippers arrived at the mosque for Friday prayers.

According to prosecutor Grini, the victim, between 23 and 24 years old, was a regular worshipper at the mosque. The killer had never been seen there before.

According to several people AFP spoke to at the scene on Friday, the victim was a young man who arrived from Mali a few years ago and was “very well-known” in the village, where he was highly regarded.

A former mining centre about 10 kilometres from the town of Ales, La Grand-Combe suffers one of the highest unemployment rates in France after the end of coal mining.

On Friday, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau described the murder as “appalling”.

He expressed his “support for the victim’s family and solidarity with the Muslim community affected by this barbaric violence in their place of worship on the day of prayer.” — AFP