WASHINGTON, March 4 — US President Donald Trump suspended aid to Ukraine yesterday, an official told AFP, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” a White House official said in a brief statement, speaking on condition of anonymity. — AFP