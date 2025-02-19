BANGKOK, Feb 19 — China has called on Thailand to continue cutting off supply of essential services such as electricity, fuel, and Internet access across the border to Myanmar to .pressure Myanmar's government and certain ethnic groups to take more action against criminal gangs involved in fraudulent scam activities.

The issue is set to be addressed in a high-level meeting today between Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister for Public Security, and Thailand’s Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Defence spokesman Major General Thanathip Sawangsang — China presented a series of proposals aimed at tackling the growing issue of Chinese-led scam operations based in Myanmar.

Among the proposed solutions is the creation of a collaborative mechanism involving Thailand, Myanmar, and China, with plans to extend this partnership to other nations in the future, reported Bangkok Post.

China has requested Thailand to hold host an initial formal meeting where all parties can come together to discuss joint efforts against these scam operations. Beijing has expressed its intention to participate in the discussions.

Chinese authorities have also pushed for the continuation of the measures to sever power, internet, and fuel supplies to certain border towns in Myanmar, despite objections from Myanmar’s government — a move that Sawangsang said that Chinese officials believe are already yielding positive results and gained international recognition.

China is also keen to prevent criminals involved in scams from relocating to other areas or countries during the ongoing crackdown with additional steps considered to ensure the criminals are not able to evade law enforcement.

China meanwhile has requested that Thailand support efforts to assist Chinese nationals who have been trafficked into Myanmar and forced to work in call centre scams.

Chinese officials will verify the identities of individuals involved and and oversee their return from Myanmar to Thailand, after which they will be repatriated back to China.

The Myanmar government had voiced concerns over the impact of the disconnections on local residents, particularly in Myawaddy.

Sawangsang stated that Myanmar has urged Thailand to lift the suspension, as hospitals in the area have been unable to operate medical equipment due to power shortages.

He meanwhile explained that Myanmar authorities will take over the responsibility for repatriating human trafficking victims and scam operators, especially those linked to the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army and other ethnic groups allied with Myanmar's military regime.

Secretary to the Defence Minister General Traisak Intarassamee confirmed that he would communicate both China’s proposals and Myanmar’s concerns to the relevant Thai authorities for further consideration.

Meanwhile, he said about 200 Chinese nationals, who had been rescued from scam operations in Myanmar, are set to return to China tomorrow on a flight with China Southern Airlines.

Tak province governor Choocheep Pongchai said yesterday that a group of 260 individuals rescued from Myawaddy, had entered Thailand last week with most claiming to be victims of human trafficking.

The rescued individuals, who come from 20 different countries, will need to have their cases reviewed by their respective embassies Tak's Mae Sot district to verify their reasons for travelling to Thailand and arrange for their safe return home.