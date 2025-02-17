BEIJING, Feb 17 — China has ramped up efforts to combat international scam gangs operating along the Thai-Myanmar border by sending its assistant minister of public security, Liu Zhongyi, to the region to strengthen the crackdown.

Liu, a seasoned police officer, arrived at Don Mueang airport on Sunday, accompanied by about 26 Chinese delegates, according to the Bangkok Post today.

The group travelled to Mae Sot district in Tak province, before crossing into Myawaddy in Myanmar.

Liu’s mission includes securing the return of around 600 Chinese nationals who were rescued from scam gangs active in Myawaddy before a series of recent raids.

These rescued individuals are expected to be flown back to China on chartered flights, according to a government source.

In a recent series of raids, a local Myanmar official in Myawaddy reported that a combined security force had rescued 731 people from eight countries, including China, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

The rescued individuals are currently being screened to distinguish between genuine human trafficking victims and those who may have voluntarily worked in the call centre scams.

The crackdown, which began on Tuesday, led to the detainment of 69 people.

On Friday, another 200 individuals were detained, and by Saturday, the total number of arrests had risen to 469.

Rangsiman Rome, a People’s Party list MP and chairman of the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and Reform, visited Mae Sot on Sunday and discussed the border situation with the Naresuan military taskforce, which is responsible for safeguarding Thailand’s 993km-long border with Myanmar.

Rangsiman condemned the call centre scam gangs for damaging Thailand’s economy and tourism, describing them as part of one of the world’s largest crime syndicates.

“The call centre scam gangs have grown rapidly and severely damaged Thailand’s economy and tourism. This is a fight against one of the world’s largest crime syndicates,” he said.

In response to the Thai government’s decision to cut off electricity, fuel, and internet services to the border areas controlled by the gangs, Rangsiman said the gangs have adapted by using solar power and satellite internet connections.

Rangsiman also expressed his belief that the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), which is allied with Myanmar’s junta, plays a crucial role in controlling Myawaddy and the scam hub of Shwe Kokko.

Many of the financiers of these syndicates, who were recently arrested in Myawaddy, have since fled to Hpa-an, the capital of Kayin State (Karen State), according to Rangsiman’s intelligence.

Earlier on Saturday, the BGF announced plans to deport 10,000 individuals linked to cyber scams from its territory in Myanmar to Thailand as part of its crackdown on the illicit compounds.

Scam operations have proliferated in Myanmar’s borderlands, often staffed by trafficked foreign nationals who are forced to work in swindling operations.

Analysts estimate this industry to be worth billions of dollars globally.