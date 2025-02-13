BANGKOK, Feb 13 — Three members of a family have been found dead in their pickup truck parked in a forested area after having been missing for about a month.

Police believe they might have been murdered, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Police and rescuers went to the area near a deserted house in Khlong Khlung district in Kampaeng Phet province in central Thailand after being notified by a local resident about a bad smell coming from the vehicle that had been parked there.

They found a white Isuzu D-Max pickup covered by a car cover.

Inside were the dead bodies of a man, a woman, and a young boy.

The family had been reported missing from their home since January 11, according to media reports.

An online announcement about the family was posted on a Facebook page on January 18, saying they had been missing with their pickup truck for seven days.

The post identified them as Wongsakorn Hongsakrai, 37, his wife Nanthakarn Nachee, 35, and their young son Nanthakarn Hongsakrai whose age was not given.

Forensic police were at the scene to investigate the cause of their deaths.

A preliminary examination indicated that someone might have killed them and concealed the bodies.