PALM BEACH, Jan 8 — In a provocative and headline-grabbing Tuesday speech on his territorial ambitions for the United States, incoming US leader Donald Trump was heavy on intimidation but light on details — leaving many wondering how seriously the comments should be taken.

In a rambling press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he would not rule out using military or economic coercion to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, and vowed to bring Canada to heel.

He called the border with the United States’ northern neighbour an “artificially drawn line,” and promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

The free-wheeling press conference brought to mind the Republican’s many bombastic and provocative statements from his first term, when he said he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies and called North Korea’s leader a “rocketman on a suicide mission.”

At the United Nations, the incoming US leader’s latest comments won little applause.

“The charter is very clear in the need for every member state to respect the territorial integrity of other states,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

Threatening Panama, Greenland

On the strategic Panama Canal, which was built by the United States and then handed over to the Central American country 25 years ago, Trump said the waterway was “vital to our country.”

“Look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country. It’s being operated by China — China! — and we gave the Panama Canal to Panama, we didn’t give it to China,” Trump said. “And they’ve abused it, they’ve abused that gift.”

Panama has repeatedly denied Trump’s allegations that China has been given a role in running the canal or is given preferential rates to use it.

As for Greenland, an autonomous territory of longtime US ally Denmark, Trump said: “We need Greenland for national security purposes.”

Canada will also soon be brought into the fold, Trump promised.

“You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” Trump said.

Familiar themes

While Donald Trump’s fixation on the Panama Canal is relatively new, his interest in Greenland is not: he had already raised the idea of buying the island during his first term, drawing a sharp refusal from local authorities.

His son, Donald Jr., arrived in Denmark on a private trip on Tuesday.

Trump did, however, rule out using military force against Canada, which was thrown into political turmoil Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign.

Trump threatened to use “economic force” against Ottawa, after suggesting that Canada should become the 51st US state.

Trudeau’s reaction: “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

His government is, however, preparing for the possibility of Trump following through on his threatened 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

During his first term, Republican billionaire Trump frequently accused US allies — particularly NATO — of using the partnership and demanded they pay up.

It remained unclear whether Trump, whose inauguration will take place on January 20, was seriously considering expanding US territory, including by military force, or whether such sensational statements were merely a bargaining tactic to obtain economic or political concessions. — AFP