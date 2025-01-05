SEOUL, Jan 5 — Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm today to rally in support or opposition of President Yoon Suk Yeol, suspended over a failed martial law bid and resisting arrest a day before the warrant expires.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers.

An attempt to arrest him by investigators Friday failed when a tense six-hour standoff with his presidential security service ended over security fears, with his supporters also camped outside.

Thousands descended on his residence again today despite bitter snow conditions blanketing the capital — with one camp demanding Yoon’s arrest while the other called for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

“Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we’ll still be here,” said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.

“I quit my job to come to protect our country and democracy,” she said, adding that she had camped outside the residence overnight.

Park Young-chul, in his 70s, said the snowstorm wouldn’t deter him from showing up to back Yoon before the warrant expires at midnight tomorrow (1500 GMT/11pm Malaysian time).

“I went through war and minus 20 degrees in the snow to fight the commies. This snow is nothing. Our war is happening again,” he told AFP.

The rallies in the cold come as Yoon this week pledged to “fight” those trying to question his short-lived power grab.

Police stand guard, blocking the road leading to the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as protesters gather, in Seoul January 5, 2025. — Reuters pic

Prosecutors report ministers’ pleas

Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection, one of a few crimes not subject to presidential immunity, meaning he could be sentenced to prison or, at worst, the death penalty.

If the warrant is executed, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

A prosecutors’ report for his former defence minister seen by AFP today showed Yoon ignored the objections of key cabinet ministers before his failed martial law bid.

It said the country’s then prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister all expressed reservations about the potential economic and diplomatic fallout in a cabinet meeting on the night of the decision.

The country’s opposition Democratic Party called yesterday for the dissolution of the security service protecting Yoon.

Their announcement followed scenes of high drama on Friday, when hundreds of Yoon’s guards and military troops shielded him from investigators who eventually called off the arrest attempt citing safety concerns.

Today, presidential security service chief Park Jong-joon said he had no intention of letting the investigators arrest Yoon by tomorrow’s deadline, because those under his charge were legally obliged to protect the country’s sitting leader.

“Executing an arrest warrant amid allegations of procedural and legal impropriety undermines the PSS’s fundamental mission of securing the President’s absolute safety,” Park, who has denied a police request for questioning, said in a speech.

Supporters of impeached South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol take part in a rally near his residence as snow falls in Seoul on January 5, 2025. Rival South Korean protesters were set to brave a snowstorm January 5 over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol who was still resisting arrest less than 48 hours before the warrant expires. — AFP pic

Blinken wades in

Late today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Seoul, likely to wade into the crisis of a key security ally in talks tomorrow with his counterpart Cho Tae-yul.

Yoon’s lawyers decried the warrant underpinning Friday’s arrest attempt as “unlawful and invalid”, and filed an objection to the Seoul court that issued it.

But the court told AFP today the objection case was dismissed, saying the reasons could not be disclosed.

Yoon’s lawyer said they would file another complaint against the head of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) that tried to arrest Yoon.

The president’s legal team “intend to hold those who committed illegal acts strictly accountable under the law,” Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement.

The Constitutional Court slated January 14 for the start of Yoon’s impeachment trial, which if he does not attend would continue in his absence.

However, the suspended leader plans to appear at “an appropriate session” of the trial’s five hearings, lawyer Yoon said today.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers.

Former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye never appeared for their impeachment trials. — AFP