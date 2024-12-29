CHANTHABURI (Thailand), Dec 29 —Thai police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the death of a garland seller and social media influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, also known as “Bank Leicester” on Christmas Day.

Ekkachart Meephrom, also known as “Em Ekkachart”, was taken into custody during a raid at his home here, while police were investigating links to an online gambling operation, The Bangkok Post reported.

During the raid, officers told Ekkachart that an arrest warrant had been issued for him on a charge of recklessness causing fatality linked with the alcohol-drinking dangerous whisky challenge that led to Thanakarn’s death.

According to the news report, Ekkachart confessed to encouraging Thanakarn to drink the alcohol during police questioning and is now under a 12-day detention pending further investigation.

Thanakarn, who reportedly had intellectual disabilities, accepted the challenge after being paid 30,000 baht to rapidly down a 350ml bottle of whisky at a birthday party hosted by Ekkachart’s mother.

He subsequently vomited and collapsed, later dying in the hospital.

The Bangkok Post initially reported Thanakarn as 21 and has since revised his age to 27 at the time of death.