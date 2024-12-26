BANGKOK, Dec 26 — A Thai garland seller who sang and accepted paid challenges to draw customers, Thanakarn “Bank Leicester” Kanthee, died today after participating in a dangerous alcohol drinking challenge.

The 21-year-old was hired for 30,000 baht to down a 350ml bottle of whisky at a party, The Bangkok Post reported.

Before his death, he posted on social media: “I am willing to be bullied and insulted to just get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family”.

A video of him chugging down the bottle of whisky rapidly while a crowd cheered went viral on social media, with some attendees filming the incident.

After completing the challenge, Thanakarn reportedly vomited and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 3.40am.

Some internet users have expressed their outrage and condemned the challenge as “rubbish content” and called for an end to such reckless dares.

Many expressed concern for Thanakarn’s grandmother, who raised him after his parents separated when he was an infant.

Social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jompalang, offered to help Thanakarn’s family take action against those responsible, the Thai newspaper reported.

“Please help send my message to his family that if they want to take action against those people (who hired Thanakarn), just let me know. I’m willing to help,” Gun was quoted as saying.



