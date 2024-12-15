WASHINGTON, Dec 15 — ABC News will pay a US$15 million (RM66.7 million) settlement payment to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump, according to court documents filed yesterday.

The lawsuit stemmed from on-air comments made by top anchor George Stephanopoulos, who said Trump was found “liable for rape” during an interview with US Representative Nancy Mace that aired in March.

The terms of the settlement require ABC News to make a US$15 million donation to a fund dedicated to “a presidential foundation and museum” for Trump.

The news organisation and Stephanopoulos will also issue public apologies saying they “regret statements” made about Trump during the aforementioned interview, and the broadcaster will pay an addition US$1 million in attorney fees.

The case was settled one day after Judge Lisette M. Reid requested depositions from both Trump and Stephanopoulos.

Trump had been found liable for sexual abuse — a different transgression from rape under New York law — in a 2023 case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.

The settlement marks the latest victory in Trump’s string of legal fortune since winning the November 5 presidential election.

Last month, a US appeals court granted the dismissal of charges for Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents upon exiting the White House.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith also paused a second federal case regarding Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, although Trump faces racketeering charges over the same issue in a case out of Georgia.

And for Trump’s May conviction in the hush money case — the only criminal charges against him to go to trial — Judge Juan Merchan has indefinitely postponed sentencing. — AFP