HARRISBURG, Dec 5 — Rescuers in Pennsylvania are likely to need an extra day of digging to locate 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have fallen into an abandoned mine after a sinkhole opened beneath her.

According to the BBC, authorities have indicated that the operation has likely transitioned to a recovery effort.

“Unless it’s a miracle, most likely this is [a] recovery [effort],” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani was quoted as saying.

Pollard was reported missing by her family on Monday after she went out to search for her cat, Pepper.

Authorities believe the sinkhole, about 30 feet (9m) deep, opened beneath her while she was in the area. The sinkhole leads to an abandoned mine in the town of Marguerite.

During a press conference yesterday, Limani expressed concern over deteriorating conditions within the mine.

“Oxygen levels in the mine had lowered since we began our search,” he was quoted as saying.

“Even though we’ve pumped oxygen into the mine, it’s lower than what you would want for someone to try and sustain their life. It’s been difficult.”

The search, which has been ongoing for two days, has been hindered by the unstable condition of the mine.

“Because of the fragile state of the mine, we've had to change what we were trying to do,” Limani explained.

“Now, we’ve had to dig out a much larger area — more than four times the size of the original area — to secure the mine and reach the location.”

Cameras and microphones have been sent down into the mine, but no sign of Pollard has been found so far. A shoe believed to belong to her was spotted in the dirt for a second time.

Speaking to CBS News yesterday, Pollard’s son, Axel Hayes, expressed his emotional distress.

“I’m upset that she hasn’t been found yet, and I’m really just worried about whether she’s still down there, where she is, or if she found somewhere safer,” he said.

“Right now, I just hope she’s alive and well, that she’s going to make it.”

The family has been notified that the search has moved into recovery mode.

Pollard’s car was discovered behind the Union Restaurant in Marguerite, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, with her five-year-old granddaughter inside. The child was cold but unharmed.

Authorities believe the sinkhole likely opened while Pollard was looking for her cat.

“We don’t see any evidence of any time where that hole would have been there prior to deciding to walk around and look for her cat,” Limani said.