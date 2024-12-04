SEOUL, Dec 4 — In a video shared by a local journalist on Wednesday, one of the soldiers mobilised during the martial law declared by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday was seen apologising to citizens.

Investigative reporter Heo Jae-hyeon posted a video showing South Korean troops leaving the National Assembly in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a report published in The Korea Herald today.

In the footage, one soldier, who crossed paths with Heo and others gathered at the building — many of whom were protesting President Yoon’s martial law — bowed his head repeatedly and said, “I’m sorry.”

“When I heard you say sorry repeatedly, bowing once, twice, and three times in apology, I felt your sincerity. As if to say, ‘we are on the side of democracy,’” Heo commented in response to his own video.

The declaration of martial law saw military forces deployed to the National Assembly in Seoul, where soldiers attempted to enter the parliament building around midnight, aiming to prevent lawmakers or anyone else from entering.

The situation resulted in some shoving and shouting, with profanities exchanged, but ended without major incident.

Soldiers who entered the building refrained from forcefully pushing through the barricades set up by lawmakers’ aides.

In one moment captured on film, a soldier was seen attempting to calm an angry citizen by hugging him and patting his back.