TOKYO, Nov 17 — A kindergarten in Koga City, Fukuoka Prefecture was facing a streak of burglaries, but the puzzling part was only one thing was being stolen — children’s slippers.

Livedoor Japan reported that police had installed a security camera at Gosho Children’s Garden to try and catch the thief in the act but the perpetrator was unexpected.

Keihide Saito, director of the kindergarten was “full of anxiety” over the thefts after slippers disappeared for three days in a row, with up to 13 people losing them daily.

Saito was relieved to discover the culprit was actually a tiny weasel.

According to Professor Hiroshi Sasaki, Chikushi Jogakuen University, it is likely the weasel had just given birth and was lining the nest to keep it warm for winter.

Experts also think the weasel is more likely a Siberian weasel that is often found in Japan’s residential areas.

No arrests will be made, instead the kindergarten will not install nets over the shoe cupboard so the weasel will be unable to continue its kleptomaniac capers.