TOKYO, Oct 25 — An 18-year-old American tourist has been arrested in Tokyo after a series of suspected arson incidents in two central wards.

The Japan Times reported yesterday that the teenager, who has not been named for legal reasons, was initially detained for allegedly setting fire to a recycling container outside an apartment in Nihonbashi early Monday.

He however is now linked to six additional fires that took place within a 2km radius across the Chuo and Sumida wards.

Security footage reportedly shows someone in black near the scene, whom authorities believe may be the suspect.

However, the teenager has told police he doesn’t recall anything about the incidents, the report added.

In Japan with his family since October 9, he visited popular spots like Akihabara and Tokyo Disney Resort and was due to return home on Wednesday.

For now, the investigation continues as police work to piece together what happened and the teen’s possible involvement in the recent fires.