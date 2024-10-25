SEOUL, Oct 25 — A woman in South Korea has found herself in hot water after allegedly flooding the authorities with nearly 2,000 false reports, complaints, and petitions.

The Korea Herald reported that Busan police stated this led to her arrest, with her case now in the hands of prosecutors.

The Busan Sasang Police Station revealed that between February and April, she unleashed a barrage of complaints against 16 officers, including groundless claims of physical abuse and harassment.

When questioned, she reportedly confessed to fabricating these stories, explaining that she felt “displeased” with the officers, whom she deemed “unkind” and lacking in emotional support.

Since September 2022, her complaint count skyrocketed, with around 800 filed against the police alone, 100 petitions submitted through the state-run e-People website, and a plethora of grievances aimed at various government officials, including those in the 119 emergency rescue services.

All told, this adds up to a staggering 2,000 false claims in a case of “the customer isn’t always right.”