PADANG (West Sumatra), Oct 22 — An Italian woman died in a freak accident while surfing after an encounter with a swordfish.

According to Australia’s ABC news, Giulia Manfrini, 36, died after a swordfish speared her in the chest while surfing in the waters off Ombak Bengbeng, near Masokut Island.

Acting head of the Mentawai Islands’ Disaster Management Agency Lahmudin Siregar said the swordfish had “unexpectedly jumped towards Manfrini and pierced her chest”.

The deceased was mourned by the local surfing community as she was well-known for being a surf coach as well as founder of the surf travel agency Awave.

Her Awave co-founder James Colston said she had “touched countless people within the surf world.”

After the incident, two of her friends who were nearby gave Manfrini first aid and took her to the Pei Pei Pasakiat Taileleu Health Centre where she died.

Medical reports showed Manfrini had a 5-centimere deep wound to her chest and also showed signs of drowning.

West Sumatra is a popular destination for surfing in Indonesia.