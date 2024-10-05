BEIRUT, Oct 5 — Nations worldwide have prepared contingency plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon after a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah, backed by Iran.

Although no country has launched a large-scale military evacuation yet, some are chartering aircraft. People are also fleeing on their own.

Here are details of contingency planning:

Australia

Australia has organised hundreds of airline seats for its citizens to leave Lebanon, flying military aircraft to Cyprus in a contingency plan. Plans could include evacuation by sea, though authorities have urged an estimated 15,000 citizens in Lebanon to leave while Beirut airport remains open.

Belgium

Belgium’s foreign ministry has advised citizens to leave as soon as possible, the Belga news agency said.

(From left) Brazilian Defense Minister José Múcio, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Air Force Commander Brigadier Kanitz Damasceno gesture during a meeting to plan the repatriation of Brazilians in Lebanon in Brasilia October 3, 2024. — AFP pic

Brazil

Brazil, which says 3,000 nationals want to be repatriated, has sent an Air Force Airbus A330 for those seeking to leave. The plane will fly 220 people out of Beirut on Friday and do two flights a week.

China

More than 200 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated by the government, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Canada

News from Canada suggests it will cooperate with Australia in evacuating nationals by sea, with the Toronto Star newspaper saying the plan involves contracting a commercial vessel to ferry out 1,000 each day.

Passengers pose for a picture after disembarking a Colombian government evacuation flight from Lebanon at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota October 3, 2024. — AFP pic

Cyprus

Cyprus evacuated 38 of its nationals on Thursday using an aircraft provided by Greece. Cypriots in Lebanon are estimated to number 1,000 to 1,500.

Denmark

Denmark has urged citizens to leave as soon as possible but said it had not initiated an evacuation as there were still commercial flights out of Lebanon. Lebanese carrier Middle East Airlines will add extra flights from Beirut to destinations in Europe to meet the demand for commercial travel outwards, the Danish foreign ministry said.

France

France has had contingency plans for months but has not yet ordered evacuation. Current plans centre on Cyprus and Beirut airport, while it is also discussing evacuations via Turkiye. France has a warship in the region, with a helicopter carrier set to arrive in the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days in preparation for any decision to evacuate foreign nationals from Lebanon.

German citizens arrive to Beirut’s international airport as they evacuate Lebanon on October 4, 2024. Several countries launched operations to remove nationals from Lebanon since Israel launched ground raids into its neighbour and Iran fired missiles at Israel, including Germany whose Beirut embassy remained operational to help an estimated 1,800 German citizens leave on commercial flights ‘and other means’, the German government said. — AFP pic

Germany

Germany’s foreign ministry said it was flying another 219 nationals out of Lebanon yesterday as it continues to evacuate non-essential staff, families of embassy workers, and medically vulnerable nationals. It says it will support others trying to leave.

Greece

Greece evacuated 22 of its nationals on Thursday, along with some Cypriot citizens. It has urged citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid any travel there, putting a frigate on standby in case assistance is required.

Italy

Italy has cut diplomatic staff and beefed up security personnel at its Beirut embassy. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly urged nationals to leave the country and sought assurances from Israel over the safety of Italian peacekeepers in the area.

Japan

Japan dispatched two C-2 military transport aircraft to Lebanon on Thursday. The airplanes are standing by for the evacuation of Japanese nationals. There are 40 to 50 Japanese citizens in Lebanon.

Dutch, Belgian, Finnish and Irish nationals deplace from an Airbus A330-243MRRTT Netherlands Royal Air Force transportation plane at the Eindhoven Military Air Base after being evacuated from Lebanon, in Eindhoven on October 4, 2024. — Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP pic

The Netherlands

The Netherlands will send a military plane to repatriate nationals from Lebanon via two flights yesterday and today, the Dutch defence ministry has said, adding that the flights to the military airbase in Eindhoven will also accommodate people from other countries if there is enough room.

Poland

A plane carrying several dozens of Poles and citizens of other countries who wanted to leave Lebanon landed in Warsaw yesterday. Poland earlier said it would limit staff numbers at its Beirut embassy.

Portugal

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has advised against travel to Lebanon, which assisted in the evacuation of a small number of Portuguese citizens living there.

Romania

Romania evacuated 69 citizens from Lebanon in a military aircraft on Thursday, its foreign and defence ministries said. More than 1,100 Romanian citizens and their families registered their presence in Lebanon at the embassy, the foreign ministry said this week.

Russia

Russia has started evacuating citizens from Lebanon, with families of its diplomats leaving on a special flight from Beirut on Thursday, its emergencies minister said. About 3,000 Russians and citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States want to leave, the TASS news agency said.

Slovakia

Slovakia will send a military aircraft to fly Slovak and other citizens to Cyprus.

South Korea

A South Korean military aircraft has evacuated 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon, the country’s foreign ministry said today.

Spanish, Spanish-Lebanese and Lebanese nationals evacuated from Lebanon, due to ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli forces, arrive in a Spanish military airplane at the Torrejon de Ardoz Air Force Base outside Madrid, Spain October 3, 2024. — Reuters pic

Spain

Spain said it planned to send two military aircraft to evacuate as many as 350 citizens from Lebanon.

Turkiye

Turkiye’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was ready for the possible evacuation of Turks from Lebanon via air and sea, and was working with about 20 countries for a possible evacuation of foreign nationals via Turkiye. About 14,000 Turkish citizens were registered at the consulate in Lebanon, but the number was not definitive.

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey visits RAF Akrotiri, during a visit to Cyprus to meet troops as the Government steps up efforts for a potential evacuation of Lebanon with the Middle East teetering on the brink of wider war, October 2, 2024. — Yui Mok/Pool pic via Reuters

United Kingdom

Britain has chartered a limited number of flights for citizens to leave Lebanon, it said on Thursday, repeating advice to evacuate immediately. More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday. Britain has moved about 700 troops to Cyprus, bolstering military assets, including two Royal Navy ships.

United States

The United States has ordered dozens of troops deployed to Cyprus to help prepare for scenarios such as an evacuation of Americans from Lebanon. It is working with airlines to add flights out of Lebanon, with more seats for Americans, the State Department said on Tuesday. — Reuters