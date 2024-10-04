PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — Four Malaysians, evacuated from Lebanon, have safely arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this morning, while another is scheduled to arrive later in the day, the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

Their departure from Beirut via a commercial aircraft was facilitated by the Malaysian Embassy in Beirut, the ministry said in a statement, here, Friday.

The ministry affirmed that efforts are vigorously being pursued to evacuate the remaining Malaysians and their family members, which stand at 16.

“The Ministry is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens in Lebanon.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary assistance,” the statement added. — Bernama