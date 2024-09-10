JAKARTA, Sept 10 — Indonesian rail operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) announced that it would impose lifetime bans on sexual harassers on the Greater Jakarta commuter rail line.

Singapore-based CNA also reported that the subsidiary of PT Kereta Api Indonesia said on Sunday it is considering adding more female-only coaches to address safety concerns.

“The perpetrator’s data will be monitored through our CCTV analytics system,” KCI vice-president of corporate secretary Joni Martinus, told local broadcaster Liputan 6.

“So, when the perpetrator tries to board the KRL again, he will not be able to because it has been recorded in our control centre.”

The line which serves Jakarta and its surrounding suburbs, also called the KRL Commuter Line Jabodetabek, has more than 1.1 passengers daily.

CNA reported that KCI recorded 30 cases of sexual harassment on the network just this year so far alone, with an additional 13 reports made via social media.

In one incident in July 2024, a man was even caught with multiple video recordings of his victim on the Bogor-Jakarta Kota route.

KCI also said it would install surveillance cameras across 82 stations helping enforce the measure.

The company is also evaluating the possibility of increasing the number of women-only coaches from the current two per train.