MANILA, Aug 12 — The Philippines urged Beijing today to heed calls to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea after what it described as "very dangerous" actions by its air force which came after the two nations have agreed to better manage maritime disputes.

Two Chinese aircraft executed a dangerous manoeuvre and dropped flares in the path of Manila's air force aircraft conducting a routine patrol over the contested Scarborough Shoal on Thursday, Manila's military said. China has disputed that saying it acted in a professional and legal manner.

The actions by China's air force were to be expected as they were part of a "continuous pattern" by Beijing to assert its claims and presence in the South China Sea, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said.

"It is a response we should be acclimated to," Teodoro told reporters as he called on China to abide by international law and heed appeals by the Philippines and other countries to "temper" its actions.

The Philippines' National Security Council also called on China to "cease all forms of provocative and hazardous acts".

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Saturday, Southern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said the Philippine aircraft had illegally intruded despite repeated warnings.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, which has angered neighbouring countries that dispute some boundaries they say cut into their exclusive economic zones.

China rejects a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing's expansive claims had no basis under international law.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday condemned China's actions, which his foreign minister said on Monday Manila will protest.

"Hopefully, China will abide by international law and on the need to deescalate especially if their narrative is false," Teodoro told reporters.

"They will stick to their narrative that we know there is no international support whatsoever. All they have on their side is brute force and strength and might," Teodoro said.

Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner said "China's manoeuvres ... were very dangerous" but the armed forces will not be deterred and will continue patrolling waters within the country's exclusive economic zone.

"That is our right," Brawner said.

Manila and Beijing, which have sparred at sea this past year, have reached a "provisional arrangement" last month on resupply missions to the ship at the Second Thomas Shoal, as both sides agreed to ease tensions and manage differences. — Reuters