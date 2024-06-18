KYIV, June 18 ― A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region yesterday injured 22 people, including three children, and damaged dwellings and power lines, knocking out electricity for more than 55,000 consumers, the regional governor said.

Ukraine's general prosecutor's office, in a post on Telegram, said the attack was carried out with an X-59 cruise missile.

Poltava Governor Filip Pronin posted footage of himself at the scene of the attack, with smoke rising from damaged garages, while emergency services battled fires.

Advertisement

Pronin said that owing to damage to power lines, some 53,000 private and 2,400 industrial consumers faced electricity cuts. ― Reuters

Advertisement