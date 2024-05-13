Palestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 13, 2024. — Reuters pic
DUBAI, May 13 — At least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters