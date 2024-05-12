GENEVA, May 12 — A full-scale Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah “cannot take place”, the UN human rights chief insisted today, saying it could not be reconciled with international law.

“I can see no way that the latest evacuation orders, much less a full assault, in an area with an extremely dense presence of civilians, can be reconciled with the binding requirements of international humanitarian law and with the two sets of binding provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice,” Volker Turk said in a statement. — AFP