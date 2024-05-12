WASHINGTON, May 12 — Donald Trump indicated yesterday that he is not considering his former Republican rival Nikki Haley for vice president.

The 77-year-old real estate tycoon, who hopes to return to the White House, has everyone guessing about whom he will pick as his running mate in the November vote.

Senators Tim Scott and J.D. Vance and New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik have been named as the most likely candidates.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

Haley, who was Trump’s last rival in the Republican primaries, would have been a surprising pick indeed.

The 52-year-old has yet to endorse the man who, during the final months of the primary campaign, referred to her as “birdbrain.”

But the former South Carolina governor is popular with moderate and independent voters who President Joe Biden is keen to wrest from the Republicans and who Trump would do well to court.

Advertisement

AFP reached out to the Trump team earlier this week for a hint on the kind of person who might turn the candidate’s head.

A campaign aide demurred.

“Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose (as) his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump,” he said. — AFP