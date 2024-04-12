ATHENS, April 12 — The Greek government yesterday offered compensation to tourists evacuated from wildfires on the holiday island of Rhodes last year so they can stay there again.

Tourists of any nationality “who stayed in hotels that were evacuated during the forest fires in Rhodes in July 2023, have the possibility to obtain financial assistance,” the tourism ministry said in a statement.

Visitors must register on a Rodos Week website set up by the ministry to obtain money towards six nights in an equivalent hotel to where they were in 2023.

Beneficiaries would get up to €300 (RM1,534) to stay in a double room in a three-star hotel, €50 per night.

Advertisement

For a six-night stay in a family room in a five-star hotel, the compensation increases to €500.

Tourists who stayed in rented apartments and houses are not entitled to the offer. And the trips are to be made before May 31 or between October 1 and November 15.

In July, at the height of a heatwave, about 20,000 people were evacuated from the island because of wildfires that authorities said ravaged almost 17,770 hectares in the south of Rhodes.

Advertisement

The German TUI Group and the British airline Jet2 flew empty planes to the island to evacuate affected tourists.

On Sunday, Greece raised its wildfire alert level to “high risk” after dozens of new blazes broke out.

Like many other parts of the Mediterranean, Greece experienced a prolonged heat wave last summer in which 20 people died and close to 175,000 hectares of land were scorched. — AFP