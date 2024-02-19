SYDNEY, Feb 19 — A lightning bolt scorched and knocked out four people near the Sydney Opera House today as they sheltered under a tree during a violent electrical storm, rescue officials said.

The four were struck beneath the tree in the Botanic Gardens, ambulance workers said, just a stone’s throw from the harbourside architectural masterpiece.

“They all had a brief loss of consciousness,” said New South Wales ambulance service’s Dominic Wong.

They also suffered burns and presented cardiac symptoms, he told reporters.

The victims — two men and two women aged from their late teens to their 30s — were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Sydney hospitals in a “serious and stable” condition, he said. — AFP