YANGON, Jan 31 — Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council agreed today to extend a state of emergency by six months, the junta said, again delaying elections the military has promised to hold.

“U Myint Swe, the acting president announced the extension of the state of emergency for another six months... as the situation is not normal and to be able to continue the process of combatting terrorists,” the junta said in a statement. — AFP