TOKYO, Jan 16 ― US military forces in Japan are set to deploy to the earthquake-hit Noto peninsula to help with relief efforts, sources familiar with the matter said.

Details of the mission are expected to be announced later today, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the plans have not yet been made public.

More than 220 people are confirmed to have died in the January 1 quake that destroyed thousands of homes, wrecked roads and other infrastructure and knocked out power in the isolated area.

Advertisement

Authorities have been warning survivors, many of whom are living in evacuation centres, to guard against freezing temperatures with heavy snow hitting the area in recent days.

The quake is Japan's deadliest since 2016 when quakes in the southwestern region of Kumamoto claimed 276 lives. US forces have been stationed in Japan since World War II, marking the country's biggest military presence abroad. ― Reuters

Advertisement