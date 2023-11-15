MOSCOW, Nov 15 — The Kremlin said today it was necessary to caution everyone that the rules of international commercial shipping needed to be observed after the Financial Times reported that Denmark could block Russian oil from reaching world markets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he had no information about such a move.

When asked if Russian might escort tankers with Russian oil if Denmark moved ahead with the alleged plan, Peskov said that Russia did not make such grave decisions based on newspaper reports. — Reuters

