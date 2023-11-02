MANAMA, Nov 2 — Bahrain’s lower house of parliament announced Thursday the halting of economic ties with Israel and the return of ambassadors on both sides over the Israel-Hamas war, although there was no government confirmation.

Israel’s foreign ministry said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain. If confirmed, it would be the first such move by one of Israel’s Arab Gulf allies.

“The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country,” a statement said.

“Economic relations with Israel have also been halted,” said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

Advertisement

The move is “in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people,” it said.

Abdulnabi Salman, parliament’s first deputy speaker, confirmed the decision to AFP, saying the “ongoing conflict in Gaza cannot tolerate silence”.

Bahrain and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Advertisement

“We would like to clarify that no announcement or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel regarding the return of the ambassadors of these countries,” Israel’s foreign ministry said.

“Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable,” it added. — AFP