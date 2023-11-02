GAZA CITY, Nov 2 — The Hamas government in Gaza said today 195 people had been killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the tiny Palestinian territory.

“The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000” including “martyrs and wounded”, said a statement from the Hamas government press office, referring to strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded,” it said.

AFP could not independently verify the figure.

The Hamas-run health ministry says 8,796 people have died, mostly women and children, since Israel launched a massive ground and air assault following the October 7 Hamas attacks it says claimed 1,400 lives, also mostly civilians. — AFP

