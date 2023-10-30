DUBAI, Oct 30 —British foreign secretary James Cleverly told Reuters on Monday that his country is working on a humanitarian pause to get aid to the people of Gaza.

“We’re working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, a temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it,” Cleverly told Reuters at the UK ambassador’s residence in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s trickling through but we need a significant increase in the volume,” he added. — Reuters

