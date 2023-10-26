Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, walk as they take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. — Reuters pic
Thursday, 26 Oct 2023 8:13 PM MYT
GAZA, Oct 26 — At least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed, including 2,913 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said today. — Reuters