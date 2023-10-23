LONDON, Oct 23 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out further aid to the Palestinian people today, saying that the government would provide an additional £20 million (RM117.2 million) of support. — Reuters
UK to provide £20m of further aid for Palestinian people
Monday, 23 Oct 2023 11:37 PM MYT
