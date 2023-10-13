FRANKFURT, Oct 13 — Seven people died and numerous others were injured overnight in Germany’s southeastern Bavaria region after a minibus tried to evade a road check, police said.

A Mercedes Vito minibus with Austrian licence plates and carrying more than 20 people tried to evade the check some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border between Austria and Germany as it drove toward Munich, police said.

Advertisement

Asked by AFP if the minivan was carrying migrants, a police spokesman said that identity checks of those involved were ongoing.

According to police, the vehicle sped up to avoid a road check by federal police forces. It then took a freeway exit between the Ampfing and Waldkraiburg communities and crashed.

Advertisement

Since early October, Germany has beefed up controls along its eastern border amid concerns that too many migrants were trying to enter the country. — AFP