MIAMI, Oct 8 —A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30 per cent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said today.

“A tropical depression is likely to form by midweek while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” the Miami-based forecaster said. — Reuters