ROME, July 15 — An airport staff strike grounded hundreds of flights all over Italy today, affecting 250,000 travellers in one of the world’s top tourist spots.

Some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, who are demanding a new collective contract, six years after the previous one expired, according to airport and airline authorities.

The strike was due to last from 10:00 am (0800 GMT) to 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

The airport in Rome, saw some 200 flights cancelled, authorities said.

Flights by Malta Air, which handles transfers for popular budget carriers Ryanair, Vueling and Ita Airways, were also affected after pilots joined the walkout.

Milan’s airports saw some 150 flight cancellations, while dozens of others were grounded in Turin and Palermo.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called the strikers to exercise “common sense” so as “not to harm millions of other workers and tourists”. — AFP