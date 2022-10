This picture taken October 1, 2022 shows spectators climbing on a fence by the stands amid a deadly stampede after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. — AFP pic

MALANG (Indonesia), Oct 3 — The police chief in the Indonesian city where clashes and a stampede at a football stadium left 125 people dead has been removed from his position, a national police spokesman said today.

“Based on the investigation carried out... tonight the national police chief has made a decision to relieve Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat from his duty and replace him,” Dedi Prasetyo told a televised press conference. — AFP