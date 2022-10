Children of Iwan Junaedi visit their father’s grave, who died after a riot and stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, following a football match between Arema vs Persebaya in Singosari, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 3, 2022. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 3 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered compensation for the families of the 125 victims who died in clashes and a stampede at a stadium over the weekend, a minister said today.

“As a sign of condolences, the president will donate 50 million rupiah (RM14,900) for each victim who died,” chief security minister Mahfud MD told a press conference, adding the money would be given in one or two days. — AFP