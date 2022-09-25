People take part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Nicosia, Cyprus September 25, 2022. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Sept 25 — US support for “rioters” is contrary to Washington’s diplomatic stance towards Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency today.

“Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the US involvement in Iran’s affairs and support to ‘rioters’ in implementing their destabilisation project is in clear conflict with Washington’s diplomatic messages to Iran regarding the necessity of a nuclear deal and establishing stability in the region,” Amirabdollahian said. — Reuters