PETALING JAYA, Feb 2. — Of late, PJ SS2’s packed food scene has seen established F&B brands like Lai Foong, Taman Putra Fresh Prawn Noodles, Kopitiam 7 and Oh Yeah Kopitiam opening outlets there.

Using the bustling area as a springboard to expand their footprint into new markets, those who live nearby have been spoiled with sang har meen, beef noodles and roast duck.

BBQ 2 Combination with Roasted Duck and Crispy Roasted Pork was a great choice with juicy, tender duck meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Now, Hong Kong-style roast goose has debuted under the banner of Yat Gor Roasted Goose Noodle House, which took over Shanghai Street’s space along Jalan SS2/75.

The name may be unfamiliar but apparently there are links to Hong Kong Roasted Goose King through common shareholders and similar menu offerings.

Cross-section of the Roasted Goose shows its juicy meat (left). Roasted Duck features a finer texture meat that didn't have any gamey smell (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

The tell-all signboard may herald the magnificent bird and thin, springy noodles but this place is much more, as it offers cooked dishes ideal for family meals or even festive celebrations.

Wade through the wide variety of roast meats on offer; from goose, duck, pork, char siu and the less common suckling pig plus pigeon using imported Hong Kong birds. There’s also soy sauce chicken.

Signature Roasted Goose arrives with its glistening dark skin with tender, juicy meat underneath, served swimming in a pool of sauce that included the roasted jus from the bird.

Their version differs from the other place in Pavilion Damansara Heights, where the crisp skin takes centre stage but falters with drier meat.

Claypot Stewed Eggplant with Salted Fish and Minced Meat was well prepared with savoury notes and restrained saltiness even without rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

While it’s not perfect, the draw is its price, substantially different compared to the Pavilion Damansara Heights place, perhaps to suit the neighbourhood and this single shop lot is probably cheaper since it is not in a shopping mall.

A whole roast goose is RM228, in comparison with RM338 from the other place. For the half portion, it’s RM128, while the quarter portion is RM88 for the lower part and RM68 for the upper part.

The surprise find was the Roasted Duck; we got in their BBQ 2 Combination for RM38.80 with Crispy Roasted Pork.

The duck sported fine, juicy meat without any of the dreaded gamey smell people avoid, making it our favourite in comparison with the decent crispy skin roasted pork.

Solo diners can opt for the Roasted Goose Rice or Noodle for RM24.80.

There’s also a value lunch set for RM20.80 for the Roasted Goose with Rice, served with soup, a tong sui dessert and tea.

Silky Prawn Wantans with a satisfying filling of pork and prawn. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Claypot Stewed Eggplant with Salted Fish & Minced Meat (RM24.80) came highly recommended and it lived up to its reputation with the pull apart eggplant mingling with that sauce which had a balanced saltiness with a savoury flavour.

A bowl of Prawn Wantans (RM12.80) was also good with those goldfish-like silky skin trailing behind the midsection of minced pork filling with a prawn.

For lunch, the place gets crowded with people opting for the set or roasted meats to share with noodles.

As it's a single shop lot, the place will get packed during lunch time. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As the restaurant is open throughout the festive period, patrons can consider their Chinese New Year set meals, Poon Choy and Yee Sang with their homemade sour plum sauce, provided they book at least two to three days ahead.

For the Roast Suckling Pig and Roast Pigeon, at least two to three days pre-order is required, whereby the Suckling Pig is RM488 while the Roast Pigeon is RM48.

The restaurant took over Shanghai Street hence the two names for its frontage. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Restoran Yat Gor Roasted Goose Noodle House

17G, Jalan SS2/75,

Petaling Jaya.

Tel: 012-2192982 or 03-78654074

Open daily: 11am to 9.30pm

For Chinese New Year, the restaurant will be open throughout the festivities.

Instagram: @yatgorroastedgoose

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

